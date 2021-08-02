African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 95,025 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

