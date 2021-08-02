agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NYSE:AGL opened at $36.79 on Friday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in agilon health stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

