Agora (API) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $31.58 on Monday. Agora has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79.

API has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

