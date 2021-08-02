Air Partner (LON:AIR) Trading Up 0.6%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12). Approximately 147,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 199,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Air Partner from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £54.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Partner’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

