Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of LQSIF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $4.90. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410. Alcanna has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Separately, CIBC lowered Alcanna from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.