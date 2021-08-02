Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $121.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

