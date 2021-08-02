Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

GOOG opened at $2,710.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,954 shares of company stock valued at $174,361,568. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

