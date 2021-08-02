Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allakos by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

