ALLETE (ALE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.