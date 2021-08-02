ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 260.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ALLETE by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 57,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

