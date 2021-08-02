Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,820 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,526. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

