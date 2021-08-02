Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $25.99 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $678.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

