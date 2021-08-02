Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Tops $3.47

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $59.29 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00008776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00808350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

