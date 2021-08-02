Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,693.19. 41,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,478.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

