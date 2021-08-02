Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $16.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 98,078 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $698,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

