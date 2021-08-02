AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.67.

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$15.53 and a 1 year high of C$26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

