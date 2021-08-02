Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMADY. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Shares of AMADY stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.42. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $79.81.
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
