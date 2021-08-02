Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMADY. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.42. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

