Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $76.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

