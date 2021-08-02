Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,459.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.