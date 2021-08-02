AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $587.96 on Monday. AMERCO has a one year low of $311.76 and a one year high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $570.07.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

