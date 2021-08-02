American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$2.070 EPS.

ACC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

