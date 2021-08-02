American Public Education (APEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Public Education stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

