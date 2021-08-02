American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 116.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.54.

NYSE AMT opened at $282.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.34. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

