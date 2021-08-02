American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.68. 18,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,232. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.