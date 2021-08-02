American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

AWK traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.25. The stock had a trading volume of 621,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,942. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

