American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.180-$4.280 EPS.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.25. 618,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

