Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Barnes Group worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

