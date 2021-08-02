Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

SYBT stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 18.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

