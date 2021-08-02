Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,993,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after buying an additional 703,437 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xerox by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,872,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Xerox by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after buying an additional 521,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.13 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

