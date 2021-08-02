Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RELX opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

