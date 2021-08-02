Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,700 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $120.69 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.66.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

