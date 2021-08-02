Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Amgen stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.91. 44,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,635. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

