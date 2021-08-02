Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lessened by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

