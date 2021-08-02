AmonD (AMON) Price Down 4.6% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $3,893.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00103316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00139490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.07 or 1.00308856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00854090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

