Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.69.

NYSE APH opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,000 shares of company stock worth $50,195,280 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 156,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 102,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

