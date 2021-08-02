Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 1,159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,316.0 days.
AMFPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.
AMFPF stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.