Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 1,159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,316.0 days.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

AMFPF stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $531.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplifon will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

