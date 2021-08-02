Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.64. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

