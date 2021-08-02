Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $65.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $66.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.27 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $348.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 171,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 55,205 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.