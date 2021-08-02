Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.36. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $402.65. The stock had a trading volume of 511,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $406.24.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

