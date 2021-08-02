Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

