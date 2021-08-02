Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report sales of $35.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.80 million and the lowest is $28.59 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $139.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

RC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. 10,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,758. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

