Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.65. 38,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

