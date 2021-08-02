Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.07). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

NYSE RHP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

