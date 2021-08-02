Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.07). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

NYSE RHP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.