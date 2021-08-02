Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

CLX stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

