Analysts Expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Post Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML reported earnings per share of $2.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of ASML opened at $766.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $696.70. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $768.70. The stock has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

