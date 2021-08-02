Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,547. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.39. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

