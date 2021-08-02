Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

