Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce $773.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.61 million to $779.50 million. TransUnion reported sales of $695.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $120.06 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $120.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

