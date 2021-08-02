Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baxter International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Baxter International stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

