Analysts Offer Predictions for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNA opened at $95.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.19. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,207 shares of company stock valued at $218,487. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

